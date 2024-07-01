Life

Indian human rights body calls for examination of Foxconn’s hiring

National Human Rights Commission has asked government officials to examine reported discrimination by the Apple supplier

01 July 2024 - 13:12
by Aditya Kalra
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Picture: REUTERS

New Delhi — India’s human rights watchdog said on Monday it had asked government officials to examine reported discrimination by Foxconn, after a Reuters investigation found the major Apple supplier has been rejecting married women from iPhone assembly jobs in the country.

In a statement, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it had issued notices to the secretary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s labour ministry and the chief secretary of the state government of Tamil Nadu, site of a major iPhone factory, calling for a detailed report within a week.

“NHRC observes that the matter, if true, raises a serious issue of discrimination against married women, causing the violation of the right to equality and equal opportunity,” it said.

The Reuters story has sparked debates on TV channels, newspaper editorials, calls from women groups, including within Modi’s party as well as opposition parties to investigate the matter. Modi’s federal government has also asked Tamil Nadu state for a “detailed report”.

Apple and Foxconn acknowledged lapses in hiring practices in 2022 and said they had worked to address the issues. All the discriminatory practices documented by Reuters at the Tamil Nadu plant, however, took place in 2023 and 2024. The companies did not address those instances.

Reuters

Two wounded as fighting resumes over resources in Manipur

Gunmen open fire on convoy of state chief minister
3 weeks ago

Sharing power will be novel to Modi after polls humbing

For the first time, the Indian premier must accommodate a coalition after his party failed to get a majority
3 weeks ago

Indian premier Modi set for third term as allies name him leader

The prime minister is due to meet President Droupadi Murmu on Friday to present his claim to form a government, source says
3 weeks ago
