FREE TO READ | Prime focuses in on singer Lira, travel ideas and building your wealth

In this issue of Prime we chat to singer and songwriter Lira. She is singing again after what she’s termed her “stroke of luck”. She's refreshed, recharged and fearless, sharing that being reborn means there is a new Lira with a renewed love of life, which she says, she’s grabbing “with all the enthusiasm of a child”. Yes, she has the same indomitable spirit that saw her leave a safe job in accountancy to follow her dream of becoming one of SA’s best-known vocal artists. And yes, she has the same enjoyment of adventure. But she is singing a different, more harmonious tune today.

We also share some tips and advice with our readers who are not sure how to expand their horizons this winter. While the possibilities are endless, we offers a few travel ideas — so whether you’re keen to board a big boat or dream of a safari straight from your adventuresome childhood imagination, read through some of our travel stops for a great winter, or summer, break.

New research confirms what we’ve long suspected — getting enough good quality sleep can add years to your life. We explore this in our story about longevity and sleep.

And if you're keen to find out how to build your wealth, our experts share their opinions about how to build your wealth portfolio, which properties to invest in, and why local art is a winner.

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):