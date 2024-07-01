Big business not the saviour that SA hoped for
ANC is criticised for patronage and cronyism, but this happens in the corporate world at an industrial scale

When perennial SA bulls assure me that all is well as big business is coming to our rescue in Operation Vulindlela I get hoendervleis — the type you got when you first read about the Guptas’ landing at the Waterkloof airbase for the wedding paid for by a Free State community dairy project.
I can assure you that whatever narcissist big boss is advising the government in a series of corporate clichés has reached their lofty perch via Machiavellian treachery rather than any hard-earned skill...
