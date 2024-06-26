The special creatures in Nigeria’s mountain streams need protection
Detailed studies needed to ensure country’s natural sites do not lose rare and threatened species
26 June 2024 - 05:00
Nigeria has many freshwater eco-tourism attractions. Among them are the Ikogosi warm spring, the Osun-Osogbo river and the Olumirin, Owu, Arinta and Ekor waterfalls.
Their scenic beauty and lush forests make these sites popular, but the impact of human activities is likely to pose a growing threat to once-pristine freshwater systems...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.