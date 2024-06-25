FREE TO READ | The SA Schools Collection
A guide for parents on the education journey of their children
25 June 2024 - 11:45
Navigating a child’s education is not for the faint-hearted as most parents can attest in the best of times. There are twists and turns, ups and downs, some smooth sailing along the way and quite a bit of turbulence. Throw in the rapid changes technology has had on how we learn and the mental toll of social media on young minds, and it’s no wonder we are all overwhelmed.
Yet, there is no journey so full of wonder, joy and growth for both parents and learners. In this issue of The South African Schools Collection, we arm you with what we hope are the right tools to get your journey on the right track.
Vukani Magubane, Editor
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
