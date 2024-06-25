Life

FREE TO READ | High-Flyers magazine takes you beyond borders

France offers more than just Paris in this year of the Olympics

25 June 2024 - 11:44
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Go beyond our borders to find adventure. Picture: 123RF/LOFT39STUDIO
Go beyond our borders to find adventure. Picture: 123RF/LOFT39STUDIO

In this edition of High-Flyers we travel beyond Mzansi's wildlife, lush savannas and rolling grasslands to rugged mountains and pristine coastlines. And if you're headed out to watch the Olympics live, you may want to stay just a little bit longer to explore France's beauteous places beyond the city of love, Paris.

We also chat children and gaming and call you to action to support a group of young pre-teen robotics enthusiasts who have invented a chess board for the blind. There's so much to explore and experience in this edition of High-Flyers.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
FIRST DRIVE: Stylish new Haval Jolion Pro
Life / Motoring
2.
How a Mercedes Sprinter is converted into a ...
Life / Motoring
3.
BIG READ: Economic cues for SA from Uzbekistan
Life
4.
Innovative financing could rev up SA car sales, ...
Life / Motoring
5.
FIRST DRIVE: Upsized Ford Transit Custom is a ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.