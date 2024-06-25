BIG READ: Economic cues for SA from Uzbekistan
Asian country may not be a modern-day Shangri-La but has plenty we can learn from
25 June 2024 - 05:00
SA often wrongly seeks economic growth lessons from countries to whom we should perhaps not compare ourselves too closely.
Within Brics, for instance, India, China and Russia offer almost no relevant comparison due to stark differences in sheer population, size, economic composition and culture. Brazil’s economy hardly seems one we would seek to emulate, and the new Brics members also have little relevance. Lessons from the developed world are only sometimes useful, coming as they do from such different contexts and with such massively different resources...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.