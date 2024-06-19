The austere, addictive beauty of the parched Tankwa
A trip across open wastes includes aliens, voters and errant buck
I stop the motorbike between a flying saucer and an old car that’s ploughed nose first into the desert sand. It looks like it was ejected from a Mad Max rerun on the dark side of the moon. But perhaps it’s the handiwork of the two alien-looking creatures I see walking towards the flying saucer in the distance; you never know what powers grey’s possess.
What eventually brings me back to earth is the IEC flag flying in the distance. There are no queues to vote at this tiny voting station next to the quirky Tankwa Padstal, you simply arrive on your donkey cart or motorbike and vote straight away. But with the nearest settlement (Op-die-Berg) 60km away, you’d probably expect that...
