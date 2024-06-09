Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Quick-fix approach can be all pain and then fat gain
Avoid the cut-bulk cycle, eat a good clean diet most of the time and train consistently
09 June 2024 - 13:24
I am a man in my 30s tired of feeling skinny. Someone at the gym suggested I use the winter months to bulk up and then cut for summer. Will this finally lead to the results I am after?
Answering this question in no way endorses one body type over another. Someone else in his 30s may read this question and think you are crazy because he’d love to feel skinny...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.