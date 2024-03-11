The heavy burden of school excellence
Private schools put a lot of pressure on their grade 12s to excel, but not everyone can achieve straight As
Every year, we have a two-day break from serious news headlines reporting on subject matter that brings more hopelessness, frustration and sadness to a once hopeful SA. The days in question are the announcement of the matric results, as every news broadcast celebrates the achievements of certain schools and individuals — lifting the spirit of the country by placing our hopes on these young rising stars.
It’s exciting, indeed. The matric 2023 class was celebrated earlier in 2024, with government schools achieving an 82.9% pass rate for their national senior certificate exams, the highest recorded since 1994 and Independent Examination Board (IEB) schools achieving a 98.46% pass rate in their final exams...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.