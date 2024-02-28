Art triumphs over tyranny in Kyiv
Amid missile attacks, the locals flock to the performances of the National Opera of Ukraine
There is a rich historical tradition of live theatrical performances associated with wartime. George II, the last British monarch to lead troops in battle at Dettingen in 1743, had this commemorated by Handel in his work, Dettingen Te Deum, as well as victory in that war in Music for the Royal Fireworks. London’s West End theatres stayed open during German bombing in World War 2, though air raids were announced, letting theatergoers decide whether to head to the bomb shelters. Most stayed.
And so it is that National Opera of Ukraine in Kyiv carry on through war with Russia, including missile attacks that are accepted as part of daily life. Locals cherish these performances. The fact that they take place at all is an assertion of civilised values and the importance of beauty at a time of violent destruction...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.