Life

Why self-care can overcome procrastination

Perfectionism, self-sabotage and unenjoyable tasks can lead us to put work off today’s work for tomorrow

BL Premium
29 January 2024 - 05:00
by Yvonne Fontyn

What is really happening when we procrastinate? Psychologists have been exercising their minds on this topic since the discipline began.

But even the Romans battled with it: according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, “procrastinate” comes from the Latin prefix pro-, meaning “forward”, and crastinus, “of tomorrow”. “The word means moving or acting slowly so as to fall behind, and it implies blameworthy delay especially through laziness or apathy.”..

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.