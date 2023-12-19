Marvel drops Jonathan Majors from villain role after attack on woman

Actor Jonathan Majors walks outside the court after the jury found him guilty in his assault and harassment case at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, US, on December 18 2023. Picture: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS
Actor Jonathan Majors, a rising Hollywood star who had been set to play the leading role in an upcoming Marvel superhero film, was found guilty by a New York jury on Monday on charges he attacked his former girlfriend.
Shortly after the verdict, a spokesperson for Walt Disney-owned Marvel said the studio has dropped the actor from future projects. Majors portrayed a villain known as Kang the Conqueror in this year’s Ant-Man movie and was scheduled to play the lead role in the 2026 release Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.
Majors was charged with two counts of assault and two counts of harassment, all misdemeanours. The jury of six convicted him on one count of assault and one count of harassment and acquitted him of the other charges after a two-week trial in state court in Manhattan.
Majors is set to be sentenced on February 6. He faces up to a year in prison, but prosecutors have not indicated what sentence they plan to seek. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Manhattan district attorney’s office hailed the verdict in a statement, saying the evidence showed a “cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion” by Majors.
Prosecutors said Majors assaulted his then girlfriend Grace Jabbari in a car in Manhattan in March, leaving her with a broken finger and swollen arm and ear. Jabbari said over four days of testimony that Majors attacked her after she grabbed his phone upon seeing a text from another woman. She also described his “violent temper” and other incidents in which he “exploded” in anger.
“She had shaped herself around the defendant, to cater to his personality, to avoid him being angry with her,” prosecutor Kelli Galaway said during closing arguments.
Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, sought to flip the script, claiming it was Jabbari who victimised Majors by attacking him and then falsely accusing him of assault after he broke up with her.
Majors filed his own complaint against Jabbari, prompting her arrest on assault charges in October. But the Manhattan district attorney’s office later closed the case because it “lacks prosecutorial merit”.
Majors, 34, starred in the 2019 film The Last Black Man in San Francisco before landing top billing in Creed III and appearing in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
He was dropped by his management company, public relations firm and several advertisers after his arrest.
Reuters
