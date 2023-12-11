FREE TO READ | Healthy Times magazine sets you up for the season

In this issue of Healthy Times we discuss the different kinds of available screening for breast cancer and our experts share what you need to know to take care of wounds at home.

We delve into oral and bone health, including tips to fight dental erosion in youngsters. Osteoporosis is not unique to the elderly, and our experts say that we should all pay more attention to bone health before it’s too late, especially if you’re a woman.

Pharmacists expand on the effects of energy drinks and general caffeine consumption to help parents make informed choices about the health of their children.

We also take an in-depth look at what to do when someone we know is finding it hard to cope mentally, how to offer help, and the signs we should look out for if the person is at risk of self-harm.