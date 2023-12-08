Life

FREE TO READ | New magazine High-Flyers launches

Why SA is a popular treatment haven and bleisure travel is on-trend, keeping your children 'un-bored' on holiday, the joys of African travel, and much more

08 December 2023 - 11:19
Time to get out and about - locally, abroad and on our continent. Picture: 123RF/LOFT39STUDIO
In this launch issue of High-Flyers we discover, explore, wonder and amaze ourselves at a land of eternal stories. We share great dining and accommodation spots, chat about intra-Africa travel and why exploring the road less travelled can hold surprising gems for the discerning adventurer.

Singer/songwriter Paxton (Fielies) talks new album 23:23, we suggest great live stage and big screen must-sees and we take a dive into why foreign visitors travel to Mzansi for aesthetic treatments.

So if you've ever wondered about SA's hidden gems or what a meerkat safari is, then pick up a copy of High-Flyers at one of SA's major airports.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

'If tourists feel welcome they will flock here'

Government should prioritise tourism as a huge creator of jobs-rich growth, says SA Tourism chair Tim Harris
Business
5 days ago

JOSHUA NOTT: SA tourism: shining adverts are not enough

State departments must work with each other to convert SA’s beauty into economic return
Opinion
1 week ago

Cape Town tourism is on steroids, Southern Sun says

A great season is beckoning for the city, but it can go off the boil easily, CEO Marcel von Aulock warns
Companies
2 weeks ago
