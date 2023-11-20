Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Why training outside can be both good and bad for your health
20 November 2023 - 05:00
Kirsten Kluyts’ savage murder has dealt a hammer blow to this city, this country and to the fitness community. This much-loved woman was murdered while doing something she enjoyed, something good for her health, something everyone should do, something she was entitled to do.
How, with any inkling of situational awareness, can we advocate for outdoor exercise when the charlatans who run this country spend more time competing for attention and dodging corruption allegations than keeping us safe, than keeping women in this country safe?..
