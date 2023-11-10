Netflix returns to favouring quality over quantity
Many titles coming soon to the streaming service cannot be dismissed as mediocre, crowd-pleasing fare
For much of the past two years, cinema lovers have been rightfully frustrated by the explosion on Netflix of films that seem to have no purpose other than to simply give audiences what the streamer’s algorithm has determined they like. The Netflix that was once home to interesting new cinematic projects like Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman seemed to be a brief hopeful shadow moment of the past, subsumed by a panic in the wake of the streamer’s much commented on subscriber losses in 2022.
This resulted in a home screen full of Kevin Hart films and other easy crowd-pleasers, complemented by a slew of films from around the world whose subtitles could not hide that at best these films were the digital-era equivalent of the “straight to video” releases of a previous era. Where there had once been a commitment to quality over quantity, Netflix seemed to have decided that quantity would save it far more success...
