Maritime Place at the forefront of Paarden Eiland's revitalisation

Rawson Developers' latest forward-thinking project, Maritime Place, is set to take the historically industrial area of Paarden Eiland in Cape Town to new heights.

The development is at the forefront of what promises to be an exciting new era for Paarden Eiland. It will provide secure, upmarket living in a strategic inner-city location, complemented by magnificent views of the ocean and Table Mountain, Lion’s Head, Table Bay and the Stellenbosch Mountains.