Maritime Place at the forefront of Paarden Eiland's revitalisation
Rawson Developers' visionary property development in the heart of Cape Town is one for prospective homebuyers and investors to watch
Rawson Developers' latest forward-thinking project, Maritime Place, is set to take the historically industrial area of Paarden Eiland in Cape Town to new heights.
The development is at the forefront of what promises to be an exciting new era for Paarden Eiland. It will provide secure, upmarket living in a strategic inner-city location, complemented by magnificent views of the ocean and Table Mountain, Lion’s Head, Table Bay and the Stellenbosch Mountains.
For future residents, Maritime Place offers 24/7 security (including CCTV surveillance) and selection of world-class professional and lifestyle facilities. These include an upscale co-working area, restaurant and coffee shop, rooftop swimming pool, lush communal outdoor spaces and a fitness centre.
From short-term rental options, compact city living to spacious family suites, the development boasts a selection of residential options to choose from. And, with prices spanning from R950,000 to R3.2m (with no transfer fees and no transfer duty), it's accessible to a diverse range of buyers and investors.
Given that the expected completion of the build is set for December 2026, buyers who act soon can secure a spot in this promising neighbourhood with plenty of potential for property value growth.
Complementing all this are enticing tax incentives and an unmissable launch day special, making Maritime Place an attractive and unparalleled opportunity for prospective buyers and investors.
Don't miss out: sales launch online at midday November 15 2023. Visit Maritimeplace.co.za for more information.
This article was sponsored by Rawson Developers.