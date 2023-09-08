Boost your property's value: the rise of smart tech in SA homes

Property trends show that 27% of national homebuyers are between the ages of 18 and 35, with this percentage set to increase over the next 10 years.

Considering that those who make up this market fall within the millennial and Generation Z cohorts, which have an affinity for technology and eco-friendly values, the South African real estate landscape is poised for transformation.

This is reflected in an international survey which reveals that 78% of Gen Z homebuyers prioritise properties equipped with smart technology.

Homeowners need to take note of this to remain competitive in the property market now and into the future, says Andrew Dickson, engineering executive at CBI-electric: low voltage, the manufacturer and supplier of the Astute range of smart IoT (internet-of-things) home automation devices.

“A decade ago, people were hesitant to trust devices connected to the internet, preferring tactile buttons and switches,” says Dickson. “But as the use of smartphones and online platforms became ubiquitous, attitudes changed. People began to embrace technology, and property owners started to recognise the potential of smart devices to enhance their homes.”

“Nowadays, automatised technology in homes is seen as a significant positive with various factors giving it the potential to translate into increased property values, making smart properties highly attractive to both homeowners and buyers,” he says.

Meeting the expectations of modern homebuyers

“One of the primary benefits of smart home automation devices, such as those in CBI Astute range, is convenience. They allow individuals to remotely control and monitor various aspects of their homes, including lighting, temperature and security systems,” says Dickson. “This appeals to tech-savvy buyers who prioritise the ability to effortlessly manage their living spaces.”

Enhanced security is another huge benefit. “Security ranks high on the list of priorities for most homeowners. Smart devices, such as integrated camera systems and motion sensors, provide real-time security monitoring. These systems not only act as deterrents to potential intruders but also offer homeowners peace of mind, knowing that they can keep an eye on their property regardless of their physical location.”