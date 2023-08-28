New Covid mutant: why scientists are downplaying virulence

Current medications remain effective against BA.2.86, though the variant may be more capable of causing infection in vaccinated people and those who have had Covid previously. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/AL BELLO
London/Chicago — A mutated Covid-19 variant, BA.2.86, has been detected in Switzerland and SA in addition to Israel, Denmark, the US and the UK, according to a leading World Health Organisation official.
The omicron offshoot carries more than 35 mutations in key portions of the virus compared with XBB.1.5, the dominant variant through most of 2023 — a number about on par with the omicron variant that caused record infections compared with its predecessor.
It was first spotted in Denmark on July 24 after the virus infecting a patient at risk of becoming severely ill was sequenced. It has since been detected in other symptomatic patients, in routine airport screening, and in wastewater samples in a handful of countries.
A dozen scientists worldwide said while it is important to monitor BA.2.86, it is unlikely to cause a devastating wave of severe disease and death given immune defences built up worldwide from vaccination and previous infection.
“It is still low numbers,” Maria van Kerkhove, Covid-19 technical lead at the WHO, said in her first interview regarding BA.2.86.
That the known cases are not linked suggests it is already circulating more widely, particularly given reduced surveillance worldwide, she said.
Scientists are testing how well updated Covid-19 vaccines will work against BA.2.86. Kerkhove noted that vaccines have been better at preventing severe illness and death than reinfection.
Risk assessment
“We are in a very different phase [of the pandemic] than if this popped up in the first year,” said Marion Koopmans, a Dutch virologist who advises the WHO.
Nirav Shah, principal deputy director of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said the agency and others spotted the new variant, held meetings with scientists, and issued a risk assessment. Nine such cases have been detected by August 23 and the variant was also found in wastewater in Switzerland.
It appears that current tests and medications remain effective against BA.2.86, though the variant may be more capable of causing infection in vaccinated people and those who have had Covid-19 previously, the assessment said. There is no evidence yet that it is causing more severe illness.
Still, the potential risk must be taken seriously, experts said, and surveillance must continue, if not at levels undertaken at the pandemic’s peak.
“Governments cannot drop the ball,” Van Kerkhove said, adding that the coronavirus continues to circulate, evolve, infect and kill people.
Another Covid-19 subvariant, EG.5, already has some people on high alert in the US.
Pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid said on-site molecular tests and sales of at-home tests increased in recent weeks.
How much surveillance is needed to track the virus remains an open question, health experts said, and the countries that have detected the new variant all have strong genomic sequencing capacity. By 2022, 84% of countries could sequence Sars-CoV-2 in-country, according to WHO figures.
But data submitted to the international database Gisaid has fallen dramatically. In the first week of omicron, more than 200,000 coronavirus sequences were submitted. Last week, it was about 20,000.
Hospital admissions
“When we do sequencing now, it is like [finding] a needle in a haystack,” said Tyra Grove Krause, a Danish epidemiologist at the Statens Serum Insitut, which identified three BA.2.86 cases.
The WHO said Covid-19 testing has declined 90% worldwide from the peak. Testing has also plummeted in the US, and sequencing is down by about 90%, said Ashish Jha, who served as White House Covid-19 response co-ordinator until June.
Data from hospital admissions, emergency room visits, deaths, wastewater sampling and sequencing, including at airports, has helped fill in the global picture, he said.
Jha and others, including the European public health agency and Covax, the global programme for getting vaccines to the world’s poorest, said Covid-19 surveillance and defences could be reactivated in the event of a major infection wave.
“It would take resources; it would take will; it would take people deciding this is important to do,” Jha said. “But we have largely figured out how.”
