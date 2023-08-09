FREE TO READ | National Women's Day magazine

Life

The struggle for gender equality and women’s rights in SA goes on

09 August 2023 - 08:00
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV
National Women’s Day in SA, celebrated on August 9, pays tribute to the bravery and determination of the women who participated in the 1956 march on Pretoria against imposed pass laws. It is also a reminder of the ongoing struggle for gender equality and women’s rights in SA.

While women now have equal rights as enshrined in our Constitution, August 9 still plays a vital role in raising awareness about women’s issues, promoting gender equality and honoring the contributions of women to the country’s development.

In this issue, we talk about the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community and explore why nursing, as a modern-day career, is still a critical career sector.

We also tackle issues around gender-based violence and discuss how to attract and retain talent within a professional sector.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.