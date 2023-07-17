Life

US reviews concerns over high-caffeine energy drink

17 July 2023 - 05:00 Agency Staff
Prime Hydration hit Checkers shelves across the country on May 1. Picture: SUPPLIED
Washington — The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reviewing concerns raised by Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer about a popular influencer-created energy drink.

Schumer said earlier this month that PRIME, a beverage brand started last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI, should be investigated due to the high caffeine content in the energy drink, adding that it was also being marketed to children.

Prime Energy contains 200mg of caffeine per 350ml, equal to six cans of Coca-Cola or nearly two Red Bulls.

Canadian health officials said the energy drink should not be sold in Canada as the product exceeds the acceptable caffeine limits.

According to Canadian regulations, energy drinks must not contain more than 180mg of caffeine in a single-serving container and require cautionary statements to protect sensitive subpopulations, including children.

The Canada health agency is aware that some stores in Canada may be selling Prime Energy without approval and it is working to address this issue, a spokesperson said.

The company said in an emailed statement it complied with all FDA guidelines before hitting the market and states clearly on packaging, as well as in marketing materials, that it is an energy drink and is not made for anyone under the age of 18.

The company also sells a non-caffeinated hydration drink. Schumer previously said the packaging and marketing of the two drinks were so similar that parents were unknowingly buying the highly caffeinated energy drinks for their children.

Reuters

