How to create wealth for future generations, and invest in property, we look at art and artists, focus on healthy living, and much more
06 July 2023 - 15:59
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV
In this issue of Prime, we share how to create wealth for our own and future generations, why luxury lifestyle estates are popular and we explore KwaZulu-Natal’s warm-hearted interior.
We find the right balance for healthy living, and what motivation is needed to get you in the right mindset to adopt new eating and exercise habits.
We introduce SA’s black-owned wine producers that represented SA at this year’s Vinexpo America in New York, and profile artist Tafadzwa Tega, who has established a distinctive style of vibrant portraiture showcasing the daily experiences of black people.
We also chat to Carolyn Steyn, a philanthropist, arts patron, media personality, radio presenter, member of a few boards and self-styled KnitWit promoting “goodwool”, shares that she “would probably just be shopping or lunching if 67 Blankets hadn’t happened. Instead, I lead a purpose-driven life.”
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
FREE TO READ | Business Day Prime magazine
How to create wealth for future generations, and invest in property, we look at art and artists, focus on healthy living, and much more
In this issue of Prime, we share how to create wealth for our own and future generations, why luxury lifestyle estates are popular and we explore KwaZulu-Natal’s warm-hearted interior.
We find the right balance for healthy living, and what motivation is needed to get you in the right mindset to adopt new eating and exercise habits.
We introduce SA’s black-owned wine producers that represented SA at this year’s Vinexpo America in New York, and profile artist Tafadzwa Tega, who has established a distinctive style of vibrant portraiture showcasing the daily experiences of black people.
We also chat to Carolyn Steyn, a philanthropist, arts patron, media personality, radio presenter, member of a few boards and self-styled KnitWit promoting “goodwool”, shares that she “would probably just be shopping or lunching if 67 Blankets hadn’t happened. Instead, I lead a purpose-driven life.”
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Wanted Online: Art in July: Six exhibitions you cannot miss
FREE TO READ | Business Day Prime magazine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.