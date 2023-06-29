Hotel in Italy named best in world in new global list
The 94-room Belmond Hotel Cipriani in Venice opened in the 1950s
The 94-room Belmond Hotel Cipriani has a storied history. It was opened in the 1950s by the inventor of the Bellini, with a bar that continues to be legendary to this day. It has an Olympic-sized outdoor swimming pool at the edge of the Canale di San Giorgio Maggiore, apparently the result of confusion between feet and metres during construction. And last week it was named the best hotel in the world by a new list that gives properties a composite score based on information that’s compiled from a wide array of sources.
The list, called Top 1,000 World’s Best Hotels, is by French company La Liste. Its rankings are not a result of a judging panel that conducts in-person visits, but rather a compilation of customer ratings on booking websites, published reviews from travel magazines, global and local media coverage, as well as other travel guides. It’s a similar format and methodology as what the company uses to produce the namesake global restaurants list for which it’s best k...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now