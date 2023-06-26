FREE TO READ | Healthy Times magazine

Life

We look at what is shaping the future of fitness, tackle brain health, and revel in the surprising health benefits of dark chocolate

26 June 2023 - 13:47
We take a look at understanding mental wellness and how to keep your kids heathy by sharing how to read often misleading food labels.
We take a look at understanding mental wellness and how to keep your kids heathy by sharing how to read often misleading food labels. Picture: Sunday Times/123RF/Klenova

In this issue of Healthy Times we take a look at understanding mental wellness, when to seek help, and what parents need to know about self-harm.

Our experts share tips to keeping your kids heathy by sharing how to read complicated and often misleading food labels that make it difficult to discern what is healthy and what is actually full of added sugar, salt and unhealthy fats.

We also chat to rugby's rising star, Nama Xaba, and we tackle brain health and the impact playing rugby can have on it. Our experts share trends shaping the future of fitness, how to calculate your BMI and how to keep it on track. We also talk about the surprising health benefits of dark chocolate, and more.

 

