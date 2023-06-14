Knowledge workers at highest risk of job losses in AI boom, study shows

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
The worldwide boom in generative artificial intelligence (AI) will usher in an age of accelerated productivity and greater prosperity for some — and profound disruption for others, primarily knowledge workers, a new report by consultants McKinsey & Co suggests.
Whole swathes of business activity, from sales and marketing to customer operations, are set to become more embedded in software — with potential economic benefits of as much as $4.4-trillion, about 4.4% of the world economy’s output — according to the study by McKinsey’s research arm.
Generative AI will give humans a new “superpower”, and the economy a much-needed productivity injection, says Lareina Yee, a senior partner at the firm and chair of McKinsey Technology.
The research examined 63 use cases for generative AI, the type of tools that can generate content such as text or images based on a prompt, across about 850 occupations. Depending on how the technology is adopted and implemented, productivity could increase 0.1%-0.6% over the next 20 years, it found.
“Business leaders need to understand which activities can be changed, and how they want to rethink that,” Yee says. “That is a leadership choice, and it is also execution.”
The transformation will pile pressure on the labour force, especially for higher-wage knowledge workers whose activities “were previously considered to be relatively immune from automation”.
A few years ago, McKinsey estimated that about half of worker hours worldwide were spent on tasks that could be automated. Now it is raising the figure to as high as 60%-70%. Employees could find that their time is reallocated — or that their jobs disappear. “Workers will need support in learning new skills,” the report says. “Some will change occupations.”
About 75% of the potential value from applied generative AI will come in four business functions: customer operations, marketing and sales, software engineering, and research & development.
Banks alone could generate an additional $200bn-$340bn from increased productivity, the study found, as the new technology improves customer satisfaction, helps decision-making and mitigates fraud through better monitoring. That would equate to a jump in operating profits of 9%-15%.
In product R&D, the technology could deliver a boost to productivity of 10%-15%, McKinsey says. It cites the example of life sciences and chemical industries, where AI can generate potential molecules quicker, accelerating the process of developing new drugs and materials. That could add as much as 25% to profits for pharmaceutical companies and medical product firms.
And it is all developing fast. The firm’s earlier research suggested that 2027 would be the first year when AI technology would be able to match the typical human’s performance in tasks that involve “natural-language understanding”. Now, McKinsey believes it will happen this year.
Automation adoption will be faster in developed economies, where higher wages will make it feasible sooner, than poorer ones — and will affect white-collar work much more than physical tasks.
In that respect, it may be the opposite of major technology upgrades of the past, which often came at the expense of occupations in which workers had fewer educational qualifications and got paid less. Many were performing physical tasks — like the British textile workers who smashed up new cost-saving weaving machines, a movement that became known as the Luddites.
By contrast, the new shift “will challenge the attainment of multiyear degree credentials”, McKinsey says.
Its projections on workforce composition are consistent with a National Bureau of Economic Research working paper published this month by academics at Columbia Business School, the University of Maryland, University of California at Berkeley and AI for Good.
That study also predicts a reorganisation of labour. “AI investments are associated with a flattening of the firms’ hierarchical structure, with increases in the share of workers at the junior level and decreases in shares of workers in middle-management and senior roles,” it says.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
