FREE TO READ | SA Schools Collection

Brent crude futures fall 0.3% as country’s industrial output and retail sales growth in May miss forecasts
Enabling legislative and fiscal environment is required for producers to adopt coal replacement strategies
Justice & correctional services minister says the NPA did not botch paperwork after an UAE court denied the request
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Cement maker to report lower sales volumes in its next annual results
Long-term trends suggest waning consumer resilience as rate hikes continue to register
Lidia Thorpe says she experienced sexual comments and was inappropriately propositioned
The Pretoria runner recently clocked an SA record in the 100m hurdles in Italy
The Mission X design study pays homage to iconic sports cars while teasing an electrifying future of high-performance possibilities
The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the shift to technology in the classroom as teachers and learners made a rapid transition to online learning out of necessity. As a result, technology has become an integral part of the classroom, but in this era of digitalisation and artificial intelligence, there is also renewed focus on the skills that teachers and pupils need to navigate a rapidly evolving world.
Creativity, conflict resolution and collaboration are just some of the skills that will put pupils in good stead to succeed in any career, even those that may not have been developed yet.
With access to technology and platforms for online learning, teachers can become facilitators and not just deliverers of content. They should also encourage learners to use technology in all subjects, not just the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects, to better prepare them for future careers.
In this issue of The South African Schools Collection, we not only tackle issues around technology in the classroom, but also highlight the challenges and positive effects of life skills learning, outdoor education, how to support our children’s mental wellness, and we broach the issue of gender neutrality at school.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
FREE TO READ | SA Schools Collection
This bumper edition includes all the information needed by parents and pupils, and also provides insight on tertiary institutions
The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the shift to technology in the classroom as teachers and learners made a rapid transition to online learning out of necessity. As a result, technology has become an integral part of the classroom, but in this era of digitalisation and artificial intelligence, there is also renewed focus on the skills that teachers and pupils need to navigate a rapidly evolving world.
Creativity, conflict resolution and collaboration are just some of the skills that will put pupils in good stead to succeed in any career, even those that may not have been developed yet.
With access to technology and platforms for online learning, teachers can become facilitators and not just deliverers of content. They should also encourage learners to use technology in all subjects, not just the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects, to better prepare them for future careers.
In this issue of The South African Schools Collection, we not only tackle issues around technology in the classroom, but also highlight the challenges and positive effects of life skills learning, outdoor education, how to support our children’s mental wellness, and we broach the issue of gender neutrality at school.
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.