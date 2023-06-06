BIG READ: : Brothers in arms and the scars that remain to this day

Blow to crypto industry as US regulator sues Binance exchange, rattling investors
Power utility’s sales are likely to decline 2% a year, says Fitch
Ramokgopa says R30bn available for diesel to run the open-cycle gas turbines this financial year will not be enough
New political party promotes civic participation, education and nonracialism
Banks lay down stringent conditions in granting R23bn credit facility
At least 345 companies have annual revenues of more than $1bn and roughly 40% of these companies are headquartered in SA
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Blasts at a Soviet-era dam in the Russian-controlled part of southern Ukraine on Tuesday unleashed floodwaters across the war zone
Shaun Pollock, Lance Klusener, Nicky Bojé and the great Jacques Kallis shone on the 1995 trip
In this extract from her book, Bullet in the Heart, Beverley Roos-Muller writes about a 'forgotten' war still painfully present
Four brothers from the Eastern Free State, all young adults, rode to war late in 1899; three of them kept expressive, powerful and at times painfully honest diaries, the only recorded instance of this happening.
These brothers were, in order of age: Michael Muller, then Commandant Chris (both of them already married with very young children), Pieter, and the youngest, Lool, who was 22 when the war began. As part of the Ladybrand Commando they fought bravely, were captured as prisoners of war, and sent into exile. One of them did not survive. Their experiences were unique to them as individuals, yet not very different to those throughout history who have endured war and/or imprisonment — courage unremarked, of loving and longing, and later, rebuilding of their scorched world...
