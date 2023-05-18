Life

Smart-ball technology to aid refs at World Under-20s tournament

18 May 2023 - 05:00 Mitch Phillips,
Picture: 123RF/VECTORFUSIONART
Picture: 123RF/VECTORFUSIONART

London — New smart-ball technology will be trialled at June’s Under-20 Rugby World Championship to help officials rule on tries, ball in touch, line-out trajectory and forward passes.

World Rugby is working with analytics company Sportable and equipment maker Gilbert Rugby at the event in SA to “explore how the emergence of new technology and artificial intelligence can help shape the future of the sport, aid the flow of the game and take fan experience to the next level”.

The idea of the new ball tracking system is to help officials make accurate decisions quickly and deal with a number of common but challenging aspects of law.

The smart ball is tracked in 3D and real-time with beacons positioned around the pitch to determine its exact position up to 20 times per second and provide immediate feedback on every kick, pass and throw.

A direct feed will be made available to the television match official, who will be able to use the information to provide feedback to the referee.

World Rugby says the smart ball is already successfully delivering data to aid broadcast and digital experiences but that recent testing has also demonstrated its potential to assist with officiating.

World Rugby director of rugby Phil Davies said: “A fast game is a good game, and it is right that we explore technology that has the potential to help aid the flow of the game, reduce stoppage time and speed up match official decision-making.

“Rugby refereeing is perhaps the most difficult officiating job in sport. There are multiple decisions or non-decisions that are made at any given moment and the advancement of broadcast and social media means that such decisions are poured over long after the event.

“The evolution of smart-ball technology opens the door to assist match officials in reaching accurate decisions more quickly, removing subjectivity and reducing the chance of error. While this is a trial and the technology is new, we are excited about its potential and look forward to seeing it in action.”

Reuters

TOBY SHAPSHAK: How TikTok is making chess cool again

Thanks in part to ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, celebrities and TikTokkers are on the board
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Yellow light card to be tested ahead of Rugby World Cup

World Rugby to trial TMO bunker reviews at the World Under-20 Championship
Sport
4 weeks ago

Football’s technicians will lose out to robots as coaches, says Mokwena

Sundowns coach predicts artificial intelligence will replace teams’ army of boffins and advisers.
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
So long and thanks for the Fish
Life
2.
This is how much more you’re paying for a budget ...
Life / Motoring
3.
REVIEW: Ford Everest Platinum earns a gold medal ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Toyota SA set to launch in-house vehicle leasing
Life / Motoring
5.
Five novels to read in May
Life / Books

Related Articles

Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Don’t listen to everything Arnie says

Life

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: It’s never not a good time to whip out the fizz

Life

So long and thanks for the Fish

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.