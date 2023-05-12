Life

Amsterdam bans outdoor cannabis smoking in red-light district

Effective from May 25, the measure aims to reduce nuisance behaviour

17 May 2023 - 05:00 Sarah Jacob
The famed red-light district of Amsterdam. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The famed red-light district of Amsterdam. Picture: BLOOMBERG

The City of Amsterdam is banning outdoor marijuana smoking in its famed red-light district.

Members of Amsterdam’s city council voted on Wednesday to impose a €100 fine on anyone who smokes weed on the streets of the central district, Margriet Luttikhuizen, a spokesperson for the municipality of the Dutch capital, told Bloomberg.

The ban will come into effect on May 25 and will be enforced by police and local officials, said Luttikhuizen.

Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema has been advocating reform of the red-light district in order to reduce nuisance behaviour and organised crime in the city centre. The city is also considering a new location for an erotic centre away from the district. 

“The ban is part of a broader set of measures aiming to reduce nuisance, improve the residents’ night’s sleep and increase the livability and safety,” Luttikhuizen said.  

While cannabis is not legal in the Netherlands, possession of up to five grams is decriminalised. Licensed “coffee shops” are allowed to sell small amounts of the drug to people older than 18.

Halsema is determined to permanently shift the economic balance between residents and tourists, and rethink Amsterdam’s free-wheeling image as a magnet for sex- and drug-seeking vacationers. 

“It’s not a form of tourism we welcome or don’t welcome — it’s a form of behaviour,” Halsema said in a Bloomberg interview in July. “People coming here to lose their morals is a problem for us.”

Bloomberg

Amsterdam airport takes the fly-swatter to jet-setters

Ban on private jets could set a precedent, but will barely scratch the surface of aviation emissions
News
1 week ago

Bill Gates buys Heineken stake worth nearly €850m

Microsoft founder invests in a  product he doesn't really use
News
2 months ago

Amsterdam ‘gatvol’ with British men coming to ‘jol’

Campaign launched to keep tourists away lured by fantasies of sex and drugs
Life
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
So long and thanks for the Fish
Life
2.
Big Read: Flawed diamonds and hard truths
Life
3.
REVIEW: Ford Everest Platinum earns a gold medal ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Volvo app prevents first responders from getting ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Amsterdam bans outdoor cannabis smoking in ...
Life

Related Articles

Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Don’t listen to everything Arnie says

Life

CHRIS THURMAN: Moments of courage and dignity rescued from oblivion

Opinion / Columnists

Five novels to read in May

Life / Books

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.