Ed Sheeran win copyright lawsuit over Marvin Gaye song

Investors digest another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve
Support for probe broke the same rules of governance flouted by Eskom
Business Leadership SA helped fund a controversial independent probe into corruption, crime and sabotage at Eskom
Party says the metro’s asset register shows it has 103 waste compactor trucks, but only 32 can be accounted for
Gold price hits a record high as angst over US regional bank failures drives investors to safe-haven asset
The ratings agency kept Barloworld's long-term rating unchanged at Ba2 with a stable outlook
Ackerman also criticises the ANC for threatening a trade agreement that allows SA exports to enter the US duty-free
It is the central bank’s seventh straight rate rise, but so far the smallest move
Amakhosi form is poor, but the Soweto Derby is often a surprising affair
In closely watch music industry lawsuit the pop star was accused of copying the 1973 classic ‘Let’s Get It On’
New York — British singer Ed Sheeran’s 2014 hit Thinking Out Loud did not unlawfully copy from Marvin Gaye’s classic 1973 song Let’s Get It On, a jury decided on Thursday in a closely watched copyright lawsuit — a verdict that the British pop star said would help protect the creative process for song writers in the US and globally.
The jury in Manhattan federal court determined that heirs of Let’s Get It On songwriter Ed Townsend had not proven that Sheeran, his label Warner Music Group and his music publisher Sony Music Publishing had infringed their copyright interest in the Gaye song.
“It’s devastating to be accused of stealing someone else’s song when we’ve put so much work into our livelihoods,” Sheeran said outside the court following the verdict.
“I want to thank the jury for making the decision that will help protect the creative process for song writers here in the US and all around the world,” Sheeran added.
The verdict came after six days of trial and less than three hours of deliberations.
Townsend’s heirs sued Sheeran for copyright infringement in 2017, contending that Thinking Out Loud copied the “heart” of Gaye’s song including its melody, harmony and rhythm. Sheeran’s attorneys argued that any similarities between the songs involve basic musical “building blocks” that cannot be copyrighted.
Testifying during the trial, Sheeran denied the copyright infringement claims, telling the jury, “I find it really insulting to devote my whole life to being a performer and a songwriter and have someone diminish it.”
Sheeran on the witness box played the chord progression to Thinking Out Loud and sang the opening words: “When your legs don’t work like they used to.”
Sheeran testified that his friend and collaborator Amy Wadge first started strumming the chords for the song during a visit to his home in England, and that they collaborated on the lyrics.
Ben Crump, a lawyer representing the heirs, told jurors that Sheeran effectively confessed to ripping off Gaye’s song when he performed it live in concert as a medley with Thinking Out Loud.
Sheeran testified that singers frequently perform such “mash ups”, and that he had on other occasions combined his song with Van Morrison’s Crazy Love and Dolly Parton’s I Will Always Love You.
Juror Sophia Neis told reporters afterward that there had been “a lot of back and forth” in the jury room before the panel made its decision.
Lawyers for Townsend’s heirs did not immediately respond to a request for comment after the verdict.
Gaye, who died in 1984, collaborated with Townsend, who died in 2003, to write Let’s Get It On, which topped the Billboard charts. Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2015.
The plaintiffs asked for a share of the profits from Thinking Out Loud. The heirs said in a court filing that they received 22% of the writer’s share of Gaye’s song from Townsend.
“I’m just a guy with a guitar who loves writing music for people to enjoy. I am not and will never allow myself to be a piggy bank for anyone to shake,” Sheeran said after the verdict.
Two similar lawsuits are pending against Sheeran in Manhattan, brought by investment banker and “Bowie Bonds” creator David Pullman’s Structured Asset Sales, which also owns copyright interests in the Gaye song.
Sheeran won a trial in London last year in a separate copyright case over his hit Shape of You. Gaye’s heirs won an important verdict in 2015 when a jury in Los Angeles agreed with the claims that the Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams song Blurred Lines copied Gaye’s Got to Give It Up.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ed Sheeran win copyright lawsuit over Marvin Gaye song
In closely watch music industry lawsuit the pop star was accused of copying the 1973 classic ‘Let’s Get It On’
New York — British singer Ed Sheeran’s 2014 hit Thinking Out Loud did not unlawfully copy from Marvin Gaye’s classic 1973 song Let’s Get It On, a jury decided on Thursday in a closely watched copyright lawsuit — a verdict that the British pop star said would help protect the creative process for song writers in the US and globally.
The jury in Manhattan federal court determined that heirs of Let’s Get It On songwriter Ed Townsend had not proven that Sheeran, his label Warner Music Group and his music publisher Sony Music Publishing had infringed their copyright interest in the Gaye song.
“It’s devastating to be accused of stealing someone else’s song when we’ve put so much work into our livelihoods,” Sheeran said outside the court following the verdict.
“I want to thank the jury for making the decision that will help protect the creative process for song writers here in the US and all around the world,” Sheeran added.
The verdict came after six days of trial and less than three hours of deliberations.
Townsend’s heirs sued Sheeran for copyright infringement in 2017, contending that Thinking Out Loud copied the “heart” of Gaye’s song including its melody, harmony and rhythm. Sheeran’s attorneys argued that any similarities between the songs involve basic musical “building blocks” that cannot be copyrighted.
Testifying during the trial, Sheeran denied the copyright infringement claims, telling the jury, “I find it really insulting to devote my whole life to being a performer and a songwriter and have someone diminish it.”
Sheeran on the witness box played the chord progression to Thinking Out Loud and sang the opening words: “When your legs don’t work like they used to.”
Sheeran testified that his friend and collaborator Amy Wadge first started strumming the chords for the song during a visit to his home in England, and that they collaborated on the lyrics.
Ben Crump, a lawyer representing the heirs, told jurors that Sheeran effectively confessed to ripping off Gaye’s song when he performed it live in concert as a medley with Thinking Out Loud.
Sheeran testified that singers frequently perform such “mash ups”, and that he had on other occasions combined his song with Van Morrison’s Crazy Love and Dolly Parton’s I Will Always Love You.
Juror Sophia Neis told reporters afterward that there had been “a lot of back and forth” in the jury room before the panel made its decision.
Lawyers for Townsend’s heirs did not immediately respond to a request for comment after the verdict.
Gaye, who died in 1984, collaborated with Townsend, who died in 2003, to write Let’s Get It On, which topped the Billboard charts. Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2015.
The plaintiffs asked for a share of the profits from Thinking Out Loud. The heirs said in a court filing that they received 22% of the writer’s share of Gaye’s song from Townsend.
“I’m just a guy with a guitar who loves writing music for people to enjoy. I am not and will never allow myself to be a piggy bank for anyone to shake,” Sheeran said after the verdict.
Two similar lawsuits are pending against Sheeran in Manhattan, brought by investment banker and “Bowie Bonds” creator David Pullman’s Structured Asset Sales, which also owns copyright interests in the Gaye song.
Sheeran won a trial in London last year in a separate copyright case over his hit Shape of You. Gaye’s heirs won an important verdict in 2015 when a jury in Los Angeles agreed with the claims that the Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams song Blurred Lines copied Gaye’s Got to Give It Up.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Striking TV writers demand limit on AI input
Taylor Swift’s swallows set Las Vegas up for a good summer
Hollywood to finally face its Waterloo
Bon appetit: Cannes line-up shows cinema in rude health
CHRIS THURMAN: Global opera star returns home for ‘The Pearl Fishers’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.