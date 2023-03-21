Life

These are the world’s most expensive cities for business travel

New York will stretch your wallet, Hong Kong is Asia’s costliest while Luanda is top in Africa

22 March 2023 - 05:00 Kevin Varley

New York remained the most expensive business trip destination in the world in 2022 as a postpandemic surge in business travel and tourism drove up costs 8% from the prior year.

The Big Apple took a bite out of business travellers at a rate of $796 per day, according to the consulting firm ECA International, which counted four-star hotels, meals, taxis, drinks and incidentals as part of its survey...

