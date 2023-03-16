Flower power flows again, even as Tokyo sleeps on

Global markets cheered the latest efforts by governments in the US and Europe to ease a crisis threatening the global banking sector
The party’s failure to engage the public imagination with its grandiose ‘national shutdown’ is a blow to its leadership
Taxman cracks down on unscrupulous clearing agents and warns of the dangers for businesses
The success or failure of the protests has huge implications for both the EFF and ANC, and President Cyril Ramaphosa is watching closely, as one demand is his removal from office
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Minister says ‘dumped’ imports fell during investigation while market share of local applicant appeared to be rising
The company has agreed to monitoring for two years, during which their compliance will be assessed, the government says
If SA can’t beat Liberia, they don’t deserve to play alongside Africa’s best in Ivory Coast next year
Cherry blossom drinking parties cannot hide the changes in lifestyle wrought by Covid-19 in Japan
Tokyoites are getting back into a pre-Covid-19 tradition.
This week sees the return of hanami, the cherry blossom viewing parties that are part of a tradition dating back to the Heian era of 1,200 years ago, before being cruelly interrupted by the pandemic...
