Tributes pour in for jazz singer Gloria Bosman

Industry colleagues, close friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to jazz singer Gloria Bosman.

News of the musician’s death was trending on social media on Tuesday. The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) confirmed her passing, but the cause of death has yet to be shared.

The award-winning musician, composer and songwriter died on Tuesday at the age of 50. “After a short illness, she transcended peacefully at her home surrounded by family,” Bosman’s family said in a statement.

Samro chair Nicholas Maweni spoke of Bosman’s contribution in the music industry and the strides she’d taken since being appointed to the board of Sama at its latest AGM in December.

“In the short period that she was on the board, she added a perspective that comprised a rich blend of insights on member aspirations and the direction that our organisation should continue to march towards,” Maweni said in a statement shared on Samro's official social pages.

Musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse tweeted: “So sad, gutted, rest in peace my dear friend Gloria Bosman, thank you for sharing the stage and sharing your gift with us all, am shattered — Love and respect Sipho and the hot band #RIP Gloria Bosman.”

Bosman was born in Mofolo and raised in Pimville‚ Soweto. She won two South African Music Awards (Samas) and more than 11 nominations‚ as well as two Kora nominations.

Bosman’s debut album‚ Tranquillity‚ which was released in the ’90s‚ earned her the prestigious award for Best Newcomer, and received nominations for Best Contemporary Jazz Album and Best Female Artist at the 2001 Samas.

Her album Stop and Think‚ released in the 2000s‚ received nominations for Best Female Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album at the 2003 Samas‚ as well as 2004 solo album‚ which received six Sama nominations and the title Best Female Composer.

Bosman recorded six albums: Tranquillity (1999); The Many Faces of Gloria Bosman (2001); Stop and Think (2002); Nature Dances (2003); Emzini (2006); and Letters from the Heart vol.1 (2010).

She has toured the world and shared the stage with Sibongile Khumalo‚ Concord Nkabinde‚ Sipho Mabuse‚ Moses Molelekwa‚ Tananas‚ Vusi Mahlasela‚ Sipho Gumede‚ Oliver Mtukudzi and Hugh Masekela, according to her website.

