WATCH: Arena’s TimesLIVE gets a facelift

Business Day TV spoke to TimesLive publisher Bongani Siqoko

13 March 2023 - 17:03 Business Day TV
From left: Ryan Megaw; Mzi Malunga; Pule Molebeledi; Bongani Siqoko. Picture: ARENA HOLDINGS.
From left: Ryan Megaw; Mzi Malunga; Pule Molebeledi; Bongani Siqoko. Picture: ARENA HOLDINGS.

TimesLIVE is looking to explore the possibilities of the digital era. The new, upweighted TimesLIVE experience gives users the opportunity to also enjoy leisure-time entertainment on the platform.

Come for the news, stay for the entertainment!

Business Day TV spoke to TimesLIVE publisher Bongani Siqoko about what the group’s CEO, Mzi Malunga, refers to as the best time of your content-consumption life.

