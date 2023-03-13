Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
City’s valuation and rating methodologies are not based on economic reality, or fairness, but on who can be squeezed, and who is more likely to pay
Finance MMC Dada Morero says the move by households and businesses to alternative sources of power will put the city’s finances under strain
Chief registrar in the office of the chief justice says the supposed court order Makwarela submitted was fake and it would refer the matter to the Hawks
The bank ruled out injecting capital into its Ghana operations where it booked a R2.7bn impairment
The fall may be due to ‘excessive rains at the start of SA’s 2022/2023 summer crop production season’
Agreement between Guinea’s transitional government, Rio Tinto and Chinese investors paves the way for work to resume in March
He could be a Springbok at the 2027 Rugby World Cup, says Joey Mongalo
Business Day TV spoke to TimesLive publisher Bongani Siqoko
TimesLIVE is looking to explore the possibilities of the digital era. The new, upweighted TimesLIVE experience gives users the opportunity to also enjoy leisure-time entertainment on the platform.
Come for the news, stay for the entertainment!
Business Day TV spoke to TimesLIVE publisher Bongani Siqoko about what the group’s CEO, Mzi Malunga, refers to as the best time of your content-consumption life.
WATCH: Arena's TimesLIVE gets a facelift
