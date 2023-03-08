Restored Mostert’s Mill stands alone among fire-damaged UCT buildings

Business Day TV talks to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
The reconfigured and enlarged cabinet, now representing Team SA, must set the pace for a way forward and will be judged by its results
Eco-justice group has asked the department to suspend the Turkish company’s pending application for environmental authorisation
The president announced changes to his cabinet in which he appointed or retained political loyalists and fired detractors
The lender plans to repurchase equity from shareholders holding less than 100 ordinary Nedbank shares over the next 12 months
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
The financial regulation proposal brings oversight of most of the industry directly under the State Council
Playing in a league ranked in the world’s top 20 should benefit the players and the national team at a time when South Africans are finding it difficult to break through into Europe’s top leagues
The efforts of the early 1970s that arguably created the first cracks in the apartheid edifice seem to have been in vain
The restoration of Mostert’s Mill, the iconic 200-year-old windmill gutted by the April 2021 UCT fire, is almost complete. The mill’s blades were fitted last week, a big step forward in the project.
Mostert’s Mill is one of several historical buildings damaged by the fire. Little progress has been made in restoring the other torched buildings, which still stand deserted. The future of Jagger Library, arguably one of SA’s most important heritage sites, is still being “reimagined” by UCT.
The restoration of the windmill, the last working wheat windmill in Africa until the fire destroyed it, was driven by the Friends of Mostert’s Mill, a citizen-led nonprofit organisation that has been looking after the mill for 25 years.
“Rebuilding an ancient windmill is an interesting process,” says John Hammer, chair of Friends of Mostert’s Mill.
Donations from residents and the Rupert family funded the effort. Skilled craftsmen were contracted to do most of the specialised work, supported by volunteers. Milling experts from the Netherlands were consulted and some parts had to be custom-made and imported from overseas.
UCT did not respond to questions on the status of the Jagger Library.
In July last year, we reported that UCT was “reimagining” the future of the Jagger Library building through a public participation process led by UCT’s Futures Think Tank.
During the participation process, it emerged that some UCT staff members wanted the buildings restored to their original state as quickly as possible. In contrast, others saw it as an opportunity to optimise how the space is used, particularly in the context of transformation at UCT and how libraries are modernising globally.
In emails leaked to us last year, senior researchers at UCT lamented that they had not been consulted adequately and that the slow pace of the process was negatively affecting research.
The researchers, who appeared to be sympathetic to the cause of transformation, were concerned that the functional role of the Jagger Library is being neglected.
Before it was destroyed, the reading room in the Jagger Library was crucial to research as it enabled students and researchers to physically study archival material. In the emails, researchers expressed concern that this function of the Jagger Library is not being prioritised in the “reimagining” process.
As previously reported, the archives could take years to restore. A dedicated team is sifting through material rescued from the burnt and flooded basement of the Jagger Library, and rebuilding the archive piece by piece in its temporary location in Mowbray.
GroundUp
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Restored Mostert’s Mill stands alone among fire-damaged UCT buildings
Work on the 200-year-old windmill gutted by the April 2021 blaze is almost complete, but the university is mum over the Jagger Library
The restoration of Mostert’s Mill, the iconic 200-year-old windmill gutted by the April 2021 UCT fire, is almost complete. The mill’s blades were fitted last week, a big step forward in the project.
Mostert’s Mill is one of several historical buildings damaged by the fire. Little progress has been made in restoring the other torched buildings, which still stand deserted. The future of Jagger Library, arguably one of SA’s most important heritage sites, is still being “reimagined” by UCT.
The restoration of the windmill, the last working wheat windmill in Africa until the fire destroyed it, was driven by the Friends of Mostert’s Mill, a citizen-led nonprofit organisation that has been looking after the mill for 25 years.
“Rebuilding an ancient windmill is an interesting process,” says John Hammer, chair of Friends of Mostert’s Mill.
Donations from residents and the Rupert family funded the effort. Skilled craftsmen were contracted to do most of the specialised work, supported by volunteers. Milling experts from the Netherlands were consulted and some parts had to be custom-made and imported from overseas.
UCT did not respond to questions on the status of the Jagger Library.
In July last year, we reported that UCT was “reimagining” the future of the Jagger Library building through a public participation process led by UCT’s Futures Think Tank.
During the participation process, it emerged that some UCT staff members wanted the buildings restored to their original state as quickly as possible. In contrast, others saw it as an opportunity to optimise how the space is used, particularly in the context of transformation at UCT and how libraries are modernising globally.
In emails leaked to us last year, senior researchers at UCT lamented that they had not been consulted adequately and that the slow pace of the process was negatively affecting research.
The researchers, who appeared to be sympathetic to the cause of transformation, were concerned that the functional role of the Jagger Library is being neglected.
Before it was destroyed, the reading room in the Jagger Library was crucial to research as it enabled students and researchers to physically study archival material. In the emails, researchers expressed concern that this function of the Jagger Library is not being prioritised in the “reimagining” process.
As previously reported, the archives could take years to restore. A dedicated team is sifting through material rescued from the burnt and flooded basement of the Jagger Library, and rebuilding the archive piece by piece in its temporary location in Mowbray.
GroundUp
UCT vice-chancellor Phakeng put on leave with ‘immediate effect’
BRIAN KANTOR: University of Cape Town in trouble — but not yet for financial reasons
University of Cape Town academics set to down tools for first time over pay offer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Five things to watch this weekend
CHRIS THURMAN: A portrait of the enigmatic ‘La Divina’
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Going underground with a maker of the finest wines
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.