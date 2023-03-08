Life

Restored Mostert’s Mill stands alone among fire-damaged UCT buildings

Work on the 200-year-old windmill gutted by the April 2021 blaze is almost complete, but the university is mum over the Jagger Library

08 March 2023 - 05:00 Daniel Steyn
Mostert’s Mill has been restored after the fire of April 2021. Picture: ASHRAF HENDRICKS
The restoration of Mostert’s Mill, the iconic 200-year-old windmill gutted by the April 2021 UCT fire, is almost complete. The mill’s blades were fitted last week, a big step forward in the project.

Mostert’s Mill is one of several historical buildings damaged by the fire. Little progress has been made in restoring the other torched buildings, which still stand deserted. The future of Jagger Library, arguably one of SA’s most important heritage sites, is still being “reimagined” by UCT. 

The restoration of the windmill, the last working wheat windmill in Africa until the fire destroyed it, was driven by the Friends of Mostert’s Mill, a citizen-led nonprofit organisation that has been looking after the mill for 25 years.

“Rebuilding an ancient windmill is an interesting process,” says John Hammer, chair of Friends of Mostert’s Mill.

Mostert’s Mill was gutted by the fire. Picture: ASHRAF HENDRICKS
Donations from residents and the Rupert family funded the effort. Skilled craftsmen were contracted to do most of the specialised work, supported by volunteers. Milling experts from the Netherlands were consulted and some parts had to be custom-made and imported from overseas.

UCT did not respond to questions on the status of the Jagger Library.

In July last year, we reported that UCT was “reimagining” the future of the Jagger Library building through a public participation process led by UCT’s Futures Think Tank.

During the participation process, it emerged that some UCT staff members wanted the buildings restored to their original state as quickly as possible. In contrast, others saw it as an opportunity to optimise how the space is used, particularly in the context of transformation at UCT and how libraries are modernising globally.

In emails leaked to us last year, senior researchers at UCT lamented that they had not been consulted adequately and that the slow pace of the process was negatively affecting research.

The researchers, who appeared to be sympathetic to the cause of transformation, were concerned that the functional role of the Jagger Library is being neglected.

Before it was destroyed, the reading room in the Jagger Library was crucial to research as it enabled students and researchers to physically study archival material. In the emails, researchers expressed concern that this function of the Jagger Library is not being prioritised in the “reimagining” process.

The inside of Jagger Library immediately after the fire. Picture: ASHRAF HENDRICKS
As previously reported,  the archives could take years to restore. A dedicated team is sifting through material rescued from the burnt and flooded basement of the Jagger Library, and rebuilding the archive piece by piece in its temporary location in Mowbray.

GroundUp

