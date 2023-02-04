Breaking the silence about Singapore’s ‘comfort women’

Brent crude futures were up 14c in early trade and West Texas Intermediate futures 11c — both benchmarks gained over 6% this week
Rather than accuse business of moaning, the president should lend an ear and fix what scares off investors
Municipalities have to spend more while income drops as lack of access to electricity contributes to poverty
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
The embattled retailer says it continues to view Pepkor as a strategic investment for the group
The improvement in the Beti took place despite the grim economic context in January
Key blockages should be removed to repair its fading power of attraction
Six international envoys were in the Sudanese capital Khartoum for talks
Laura Wolvaardt cracked a half-century as SA beat Pakistan by six wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match at Boland Park.
Novelist Hanif Kureishi uses voice recognition technology to blog after becoming paralysed as a result of an injury
Wartime horrors and sexual slavery aren’t top of mind when perusing luxury malls on Orchard Road in Singapore. Yet Cairnhill Road, a terraced street a short walk away, was home to one of most prominent brothels used by the Japanese army in World War 2. Sentosa, an island known now for golf courses, small hotels and spas, also hosted a so-called “comfort station” where women were similarly subjugated.
The world is familiar with the ordeal of comfort women mainly because of the courage shown by Koreans who were coerced into bondage and have publicly campaigned for compensation and acts of contrition from Japan. Less well known is the way that Japan reshaped and directed the sex industry of Singapore from 1942, when British colonial rule was vanquished, until Tokyo’s defeat three years later. Fear of stigma and a lack of encouragement have hampered survivors in this Southeast Asia country from attaining similar recognition. ..
Breaking the silence about Singapore’s ‘comfort women’
In ‘The Comfort Women of Singapore in History and Memory’ academic Kevin Blackburn explains why it’s been hard to document the brutality
