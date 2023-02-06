Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Exercises and selfies are not the same thing

A run of upbeat economic data suggests interest rates will have to rise further and stay higher for longer
Boosting the state’s capacity to address corruption and crime by improving intelligence and detection is a good place to start
Following his election at the ANC’s national conference in December, Mashatile is expected to become President Cyril Ramaphosa’s second in command
Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe says the state’s scrapping of the licensing threshold for private energy generation shows its commitment to finding solutions
SA has not experienced one day without scheduled power outages this year
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
Arai Masayoshi told reporters that he did not want to look at same-sex couples or have them live next door to him
The Stormers coach John Dobson had to do everything, until Riaan Oberholzer arrived
But pop superstar loses again in the prestigious Album of the Year category, this time to UK singer Harry Styles
Q: Do you follow any social media fitness accounts, and do they add any value to real people’s fitness journeys?
For those who don’t know, social media is big business. In the past week a colleague shared interesting statistics on LinkedIn that spoke about the top revenue-generating YouTube accounts. We are talking numbers that when converted to rand make Pala Pala look like one of those pavement stalls that sell braai mielies. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Exercises and selfies are not the same thing
There is a difference between authentic fitness social media accounts and run-of-the-mill fitfluencers
Q: Do you follow any social media fitness accounts, and do they add any value to real people’s fitness journeys?
For those who don’t know, social media is big business. In the past week a colleague shared interesting statistics on LinkedIn that spoke about the top revenue-generating YouTube accounts. We are talking numbers that when converted to rand make Pala Pala look like one of those pavement stalls that sell braai mielies. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.