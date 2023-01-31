Packed with a punch: SA votes Pepsi Max as better tasting zero-sugar drink — again

The world-famous Pepsi Max Taste Challenge took SA by storm at the end of 2022 and refreshed the way people think about their zero-sugar drink preferences.

Participants blind tasted two zero-sugar colas and identified their favourite: Pepsi Max or a competing zero-sugar cola.

After the strong results in favour of Pepsi Max in November 2022, PepsiCo continued the Taste Challenge throughout the festive season in Durban, Cape Town, Pretoria, Joburg and the Eastern Cape.

Participants took part in the Pepsi Max Taste Challenge across 18 different sites in these major cities between September 2022 and January 2023.