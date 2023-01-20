Life

Technology’s casualties pile up in the name of ‘progress’

A lack of purpose and a reason for society to keep churning out more ‘new, new things’, despite the costs, define the Silicon Valley narrative

26 January 2023 - 05:00 Eduardo Porter

Why is crypto a thing, still? 

There’s the paranoid fear that a spooky cabal of technocrats at the Federal Reserve — unaccountable, incomprehensible — might one day make ordinary money go poof. There’s the success of the young bros who minted a fortune convincing other young bros to embrace the thing — luring a generation with dim job prospects anyway to take a shot at getting rich from their bedroom. ..

