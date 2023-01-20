Technology’s casualties pile up in the name of ‘progress’

The SA Reserve Bank is expected to announce a rate hike on Thursday afternoon
As price pressures fade and economic growth prospects dim, the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee must hit the brakes on rate hikes
Minister outlines a four-pronged plan that includes bringing in the controversial Karpowership deal and importing electricity from neighbours
Voters are ready to cut off ANC’s power with less than 40% willing to make an X for governing party
Tesla will cut costs on everything from parts to logistics, while continuing to pressure competitors with discounted sticker prices
Through digitalisation and the use of technology, the mobile operator and subsidiary Mezzanine are reshaping the future of food production
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Despite her neo-fascist roots, Giorgia Meloni’s government has chosen caution over confrontation, promoting the status quo rather than risk stoking tensions with radical reform
Unbeaten opening stand of 98 put South Africans in a strong position
If the riotous M4 CSL is too cramped for your needs, the new M3 CS should fit right in
Why is crypto a thing, still?
There’s the paranoid fear that a spooky cabal of technocrats at the Federal Reserve — unaccountable, incomprehensible — might one day make ordinary money go poof. There’s the success of the young bros who minted a fortune convincing other young bros to embrace the thing — luring a generation with dim job prospects anyway to take a shot at getting rich from their bedroom. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Technology’s casualties pile up in the name of ‘progress’
A lack of purpose and a reason for society to keep churning out more ‘new, new things’, despite the costs, define the Silicon Valley narrative
Why is crypto a thing, still?
There’s the paranoid fear that a spooky cabal of technocrats at the Federal Reserve — unaccountable, incomprehensible — might one day make ordinary money go poof. There’s the success of the young bros who minted a fortune convincing other young bros to embrace the thing — luring a generation with dim job prospects anyway to take a shot at getting rich from their bedroom. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.