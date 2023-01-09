Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Don’t worry about gym fails, let your freak flag fly

US jobs data on Friday, which showed a jump in the workforce and easing wage growth, was interpreted by investors as an indication that the Fed can be less hawkish
Turkey’s outcome will shape geopolitical and economic calculations in Washington and Moscow, as well as capitals across Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa
Former public protector urges party not to be part of the problem in freeing citizens from inequality, and to improve their quality of life
January 8 statement affirms step-aside rule, and governing party gives directions to ease power crisis
Groups want Danone to republish its compulsory duty of care report and specifically account for its plastic use, including a concrete strategy to reduce it
Ramaphosa ANC win eases SA policy uncertainty, and positive trends including a slight easing in inflation and improved employment have brightened the outlook
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
China recently dropped Covid-19 border controls that had largely prevented its 1.4-billion residents from travelling for three years.
The Sharks conceded the URC game against Connacht due to an arduous, about 40-hour journey via the Middle East
At its core, all exercise is the stuff of comedy and absurdity
I want to start exercising but I’m afraid I’ll look silly. Do you have any advice on how to overcome my fear of looking like a clown in the presence of athletes?
If one reduces the concept of a “gym” to its core it’s rather comedic — grown people straining themselves with repetitive movements yet going nowhere and moving nothing. Imagine being a fly on the wall and trying to make sense of it. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Don’t worry about gym fails, let your freak flag fly
At its core, all exercise is the stuff of comedy and absurdity
I want to start exercising but I’m afraid I’ll look silly. Do you have any advice on how to overcome my fear of looking like a clown in the presence of athletes?
If one reduces the concept of a “gym” to its core it’s rather comedic — grown people straining themselves with repetitive movements yet going nowhere and moving nothing. Imagine being a fly on the wall and trying to make sense of it. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.