Life

Devlin Brown at the water cooler: The ‘cold’ that came in from the cold

BL Premium
12 December 2022 - 05:06 DEVLIN BROWN

I became sick on a work trip to Dublin which has thrown my training regimen out of kilter. Why does the cold make you sick?  

We all get sick of the cold but not all of us get sick in the cold. My grandmother always used to tell me to stop playing in the rain or put a jersey on or I’d become sick. I thought she was mad...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.