UK airports plan to streamline laptop and liquids checks

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The problem is significant: a party deep in electoral decay and it may be even too late to have good ideas
The official opposition will not enter into government with parties such as the EFF that do not share its ‘core principles’
Coalitions are fragile in that they are not defined by a legislative process that can provide the kind of stability coalitions need
SA’s largest alcohol producer cut off supplies when illegal duty-free sales came to light
Sustained load-shedding is cited as one of the stumbling blocks for economic growth and positive investor sentiment
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Beijing is accelerating its nuclear expansion
Binotto ends a 28-year stint with Ferrari, including serving as team principal of the F1 team since 2019
Richard Holmes marks the anniversary of a world-changing achievement by Prof Chris Barnard and his maverick surgeons
Airports in the UK are working on introducing next-generation baggage scanners that will allow passengers to leave laptops and liquids in their bags, hoping to overcome a major bottleneck at check-in lines.
While the new systems — slated to be in place by 2024 at major UK airports — seeks to cut through the cumbersome wait for passengers clumsily placing their bottles and electronic devices into plastic trays, one rule is unlikely to change anytime soon: the restriction on liquid sizes limiting containers to 100ml. The department for transport said that requirement — which has been in place since 2006 — remains in place even as some airports already test the new systems.
The Times reported that alongside the new rules about removing laptops from hand luggage, the restriction to only take aboard liquids under 100ml would also go within two years.
The UK aims to have new scanners in place by 2024, two years later than previously planned due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The UK is not the first country to introduce the new technology. Airports including Amsterdam’s Schiphol and Helsinki, as well as several airports in the US, have CT baggage scanners that generate a 3D image that can be viewed and rotated on three axes.
Bloomberg News
For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
UK airports plan to streamline laptop and liquids checks
New baggage scanners will overcome bottlenecks at check-in lines for passengers
Airports in the UK are working on introducing next-generation baggage scanners that will allow passengers to leave laptops and liquids in their bags, hoping to overcome a major bottleneck at check-in lines.
While the new systems — slated to be in place by 2024 at major UK airports — seeks to cut through the cumbersome wait for passengers clumsily placing their bottles and electronic devices into plastic trays, one rule is unlikely to change anytime soon: the restriction on liquid sizes limiting containers to 100ml. The department for transport said that requirement — which has been in place since 2006 — remains in place even as some airports already test the new systems.
The Times reported that alongside the new rules about removing laptops from hand luggage, the restriction to only take aboard liquids under 100ml would also go within two years.
The UK aims to have new scanners in place by 2024, two years later than previously planned due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The UK is not the first country to introduce the new technology. Airports including Amsterdam’s Schiphol and Helsinki, as well as several airports in the US, have CT baggage scanners that generate a 3D image that can be viewed and rotated on three axes.
Bloomberg News
For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com
Ryanair gives South Africans Afrikaans quiz to prove their identity on entering UK
Long-haul travellers should stay at home and do their bit for climate change
Travel: Combining business and leisure travel has changed the way we fly
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Mining the lucrative moon
Southern Sun upbeat about occupancy levels but wary of Eskom
DAVID FURLONGER: Why South Africans aren’t buying electric vehicles
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.