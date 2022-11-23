The US central bank may raise interest rates to a higher level and hold them there for longer to bring down high inflation
The co-founder of the National Mentorship Movement believes true leadership can be obtained through valuing staff, learning to say no and seeing hardships as essential learning experiences
Employees of the Maluti-a-Phofung municipality are bearing the brunt of cash-flow issues due to nonpayment of services and continued vandalism of electrical infrastructure
New candidates may be added to the ballot as horse-trading and lobbying go into high gear
The global internet and media company says core headline earnings fell as the global economy weighs on consumers
Economists are concerned about how the weak rand, volatile oil prices and higher global cereal prices will affect consumers
Prudential Authority wants the executive to step down as chair of Telkom and focus his attention on Absa, sources say
Wednesday’s recovery efforts will focus on Cugenang, where at least one village is believed to have been buried under a landslide
Rivals fail to find the net as Danes denied by woodwork and ref rules out Issam Jebali goal
This peaceful little Karoo town should be on every traveller’s bucket list
Nieu-Bethesda is synonymous with many things. Wide tree-lined streets, lei-water channels, Victorian architecture, all covered with a lid of peace and quiet.
But its three famous South Africans: playwright Athol Fugard, “Outsider” artist Helen Martins and palaeontologist James Kitching imbued this Karoo village with stellar artistic and academic kudos...
Trans Karoo 2
Slow road to starry Nieu-Bethesda
