November 13 — Residents of Kherson celebrate in the city on Sunday after Russia’s retreat from the only regional capital it had occupied since the invasion of Ukraine in February. Now utility companies are racing to restore critical infrastructure, regional officials said.

Picture: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS
November 13 — England’s Jos Buttler holds aloft the trophy as they celebrate winning the T20 Cricket World Cup in Melbourne, Australia. England’s five-wicket win over Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground made them the first team in history to hold both one-day and T20 World Cups at the same time.

Picture: SCOTT HARBOUR/AAP AAP/REUTERS
November 13 — Residents navigate a flooded street near  Nancefield hostel after heavy rains in Soweto.

Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
November 13 — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a “huddle” press conference with journalists on board a government plane en route to the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Indonesia.

Picture: LEON NEAL/GETTY IMAGES
November 13 — Trees are silhouetted at sunset on a foggy evening in Bourlon, France.

Picture: PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/REUTERS
November 14 — Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion stage a protest during COP27 to highlight that “business as usual” by  fossil fuel producers is leading to climate disasters.

Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
November 14 — A girl stands next to graffiti on a destroyed building in Borodyanka, Ukraine.  

Picture: JEFF J MITCHELL/GETTY IMAGES
November 14 — People wait in line for a Covid-19 test in Beijing. A surge in Covid cases this week threatened to turn into an early test of China’s resolve to ease some of its strict virus controls.

Picture: KEVIN FRAYER/GETTY IMAGES
November 15 — President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives for the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. He urged leaders to honour their financial commitments to developing economies in the global climate change effort.

Picture: WILLY KURNIAWAN/REUTERS
November 15 — China President Xi Jinping, centre, talks to United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, left, at the opening of the G20 summit in Bali.

Picture: BAY ISMOYO/REUTERS
November 15 — People use their smartphones in Ronda, Spain. The world’s population hit a milestone of 8-billion on November 15, according to estimates from the UN.

Picture: JON NAZCA/REUTERS
November 15 — Morocco fans practise their chanting and singing at special sessions at the Lu sailSports Arena in Doha on Tuesday. Football fans are gathering ahead of the November 20 start of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Picture: IBRAHEEM AL OMARI/REUTERS
November 16 — Resident Galina Shevtsova reacts outside the apartment building where she lives in the basement with her husband, Pavel, after their flat was destroyed in March 2022 during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Mariupol.

Picture: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERSDAY
November 17 — Climate activists take part in a protest during the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Picture: MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY/REUTERS
November 17 — US House speaker Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to hold that influential post, announces she will step down as the Democratic leader in the chamber, in Washington, the US, a day after Republicans secured a narrow majority following the midterm elections.

Picture: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS
November 17 — A closed retail outlet covered by colourful hoardings in Chester, Britain, on Thursday. Chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt raised taxes in his budget statement and revealed that the economy is forecast to shrink 1.4% in 2023.

Picture: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS
November 17 — Police officers rest outside a cannabis shop next to the venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, Thailand.

Picture: JORGE SILVA/REUTERS
