The dollar sagged against other major currencies, pushing the pound up almost 0.8% and boosting the euro 0.4%
The landscape is brutalised, and the horizon is littered with smokestacks
A new report shows that Eskom’s energy supply gap could increase by up to 40% over the next five years
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
Once a giant of Japanese manufacturing, Toshiba has lurched from crisis to crisis since a 2015 accounting scandal
The most notable no shows are China’s Xi Jinping and India’s Narendra Modi, leaders of the world’s largest and third-largest emitters.
Players and fans celebrate loudly after the match, knowing the three points confirm they can hurt the Premier League’s heavyweights
The inconspicuous package represents the highest grade of civilian armour available without a permit and offers protection against assault rifles
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Pop an exercise pill — but what about the feelgood rush?
Exercise pills are a thing. But do you really want ‘results’ without the satisfaction that comes from achieving them?
Q: What’s your take on the exercise pill scientists are developing?
Last week I had the misfortune of striking up a conversation with a scowling middle-aged woman at the local Dis-Chem. It had nothing to do with hiring whites, as I had initially feared, but everything to do with her aches and pains...
