The week in pictures
Comeback king Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wins Brazil’s presidential election, Benjamin Netanyahu returns to power in Israel, Ethiopia and Tigray delegates sign a peace deal in Pretoria, protests in eThekwini, South Korea mourns the victims of a deadly stampede, Imran Khan shot, and more
October 30 — Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva celebrates on election night during Brazil’s presidential election run-off, in Sao Paulo.
October 31 — DA supporters protest against the SA Human Rights Commission in Durban. They delivered a memorandum of demands relating to the poor living conditions suffered by thousands of flood victims in eThekwini.
October 31 — Migrating pelicans enjoy a meal at a water reservoir in Mishmar Hasharon, central Israel, on their journey south.
November 1 — People pay tribute to the victims of the Halloween celebration stampede, on a street near the scene in Seoul, South Korea. Authorities reported that 151 were killed and at least another 150 others were injured in the stampede in Itaewon district.
November 1 — Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of the Likud party, casts his ballot in Jerusalem on Tuesday. Israelis voted in their fifth general election since 2019. A coalition led by Netanyahu won a majority of seats in the 120-seat parliament, or Knesset, allowing the controversial figure to return to power.
November 1 — SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket boosters descend before landing after launching on its mission with a partially classified payload for the US Space Force, at Cape Canaveral, Florida, the US.
November 1 — A woman stands next to the remains of a residential building that was destroyed by a Russian missile in an overnight attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.
November 1 — Migrants wait to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel in the port of Arguineguin, Gran Canaria island, Spain.
November 2 — A young boy plays in an overgrown children’s park in Kotlyareve, Mykolaiv oblast, Ukraine.
November 2 — Ethiopian government representative Redwan Hussien and Tigray delegate Getachew Reda attend the signing of a peace agreement in Pretoria on Wednesday. The agreement, reached after 10 days of AU-led talks hosted by SA, brings an end to a two-year conflict that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.
November 3 — Pope Francis attends a meeting with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa (not pictured) in the Sakhir Palace during his visit, south of Manama, Bahrain.
November 3 — Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan is helped after he was shot in the shin in Wazirabad, Pakistan, in this image obtained from video.
November 3 — Democratic candidate for US Senate John Fetterman gestures to supporters during a campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, who is backed by Donald Trump, has a narrowly lead over Fetterman in the tight race.
November 3 — President Cyril Ramaphosa reacts to National Assembly MPs’ questions in parliament in Cape Town. Ramaphosa raised the prospect of writing off the R5bn Soweto residents owe to Eskom.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.