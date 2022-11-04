×

October 30 — Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva celebrates on election night during Brazil’s presidential election run-off, in Sao Paulo.

Picture: CARLA CARNIEL/REUTERS
October 31 — DA supporters protest against the SA Human Rights Commission in Durban. They delivered a memorandum of demands relating to the poor living conditions suffered by thousands of flood victims in eThekwini.

Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
October 31 — Migrating pelicans enjoy a meal at a water reservoir in Mishmar Hasharon, central Israel, on their journey south.

Picture: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS
November 1 — People pay tribute to the victims of the Halloween celebration stampede, on a street near the scene in Seoul, South Korea. Authorities reported that 151 were killed and at least another 150 others were injured in the stampede in Itaewon district.

Picture: CHUNG SUNG-JUN/GETTY IMAGES
November 1 — Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of the Likud party, casts his ballot in Jerusalem on Tuesday. Israelis voted in their fifth general election since 2019. A coalition led by Netanyahu won a majority of seats in the 120-seat parliament, or Knesset, allowing the controversial figure to return to power.

Picture: KOBI WOLF/BLOOMBERG
November 1 — SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket boosters descend before landing after launching on its mission with a partially classified payload for the US Space Force, at Cape Canaveral, Florida, the US.

Picture: JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS
November 1 — A woman stands next to the remains of a residential building that was destroyed by a Russian missile in an overnight attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.

Picture: CARL COURT/GETTY IMAGES
November 1 — Migrants wait to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel in the port of Arguineguin, Gran Canaria island, Spain.

Picture: BORJA SUAREZ/REUTERS
November 2 — A young boy plays in an overgrown children’s park in Kotlyareve, Mykolaiv oblast, Ukraine.

Picture: CARL COURT/GETTY IMAGES
November 2 — Ethiopian government representative Redwan Hussien and Tigray delegate Getachew Reda attend the signing of a peace agreement in Pretoria on Wednesday. The agreement, reached after 10 days of AU-led talks hosted by SA, brings an end to a two-year conflict that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
November 3 — Pope Francis attends a meeting with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa (not pictured) in the Sakhir Palace during his visit, south of Manama, Bahrain.

Picture: YARA NARDI/REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
November 3 — Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan is helped after he was shot in the shin in Wazirabad, Pakistan, in this image obtained from video.

Picture: URDU MEDIA/REUTERS
November 3 — Democratic candidate for US Senate John Fetterman gestures to supporters during a campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, who is backed by Donald Trump, has a narrowly lead over Fetterman in the tight race

Picture: MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS
November 3 — President Cyril Ramaphosa reacts to National Assembly MPs’ questions in parliament in Cape Town. Ramaphosa raised the prospect of writing off the R5bn Soweto residents owe to Eskom.

Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
