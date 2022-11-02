Nederburg basks in international and local acclaim as SA’s top cabernet sauvignon

Nederburg’s speciality cabernet sauvignon and other wines that form part of its multi-tiered range are stealing the limelight — basking in a bounty of acclaim by international and local critics.

The news comes as the Paarl winery doubles down on regenerative viticultural and other sustainability measures and on investment in precision agriculture and cellar upgrades.

International prestige platforms like the Drinks Business Global Cabernet Sauvignon Masters and Decanter World Wine Awards, as well as SA’s Veritas Awards and Michelangelo International Wine & Spirits Awards (both featuring a mix of international and local judges) are rewarding the cellar for excellence in winemaking.

Nederburg’s apex wine, Private Bin R163 Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, was declared a Master in the 2022 The Drinks Business Global Cabernet Sauvignon series. The wine was also deemed one of the publication’s top 12 cabernet sauvignons of the year (the only SA cabernet sauvignon on the list), rubbing shoulders with the likes of the iconic Trefethen and Penfolds.

Master of Wine, Patricia Stefanowicz, based in the UK, described the wine as “gorgeous” and “full and rich, packed with bramble and smoked meat flavours”.

“Fresh acidity and dense tannins balance the generous alcohol, and hints of dark chocolate and vanilla bean accent the long finish,” she says.