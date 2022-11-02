Brent crude futures rose $1.13 to $95.78 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.26 to $89.63 a barrel
For me, one sign of a good restaurant is when you leave the place with a contented grin — even after having paid the bill. So, when I meandered out of Tortellino d’Oro, merrily belching, it had been a job well done.
This Italian restaurant, located in a small mall in a leafy upmarket Joburg suburb, is a venue of choice for ladies who lunch and was crowded and bustling. The restaurant is integrated with a fine, if pricey, Italian deli, and this helped to add to the bustle...
Working Lunch
Lunch with Jeremy Sampson: branding, veal and excellent local wine
John Fraser talks to Jeremy Sampson of Brand Finance at Tortellino d’Oro in Oaklands
