October 22 — Former president Jacob Zuma addresses journalists at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on steps the government is taking to implement the Zondo commission’s recommendations on state capture.  

Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/THE SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/THE SUNDAY TIMES

October 23 —  From left to right: Politburo members Li Xi, Cai Qi, Zhao Leji, Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Wang Huning and Ding Xuexiang on stage at the Great Hall of People in Beijing. China’s ruling Communist Party unveiled the new team after its 20th congress. The development sent the Naspers-Prosus cross-holding entity off a cliff, slashing more than R432bn off its market value.  

Picture: LINTAO ZHANG/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: LINTAO ZHANG/GETTY IMAGES

October 22 — Residents wade through flood water after a flood in Obagi community, Rivers state, Nigeria.

Picture: TEMILADE ADELAJA/REUTERS
Picture: TEMILADE ADELAJA/REUTERS

October 24 — Rishi Sunak walks outside Conservative Party headquarters, in London, Britain. Sunak, 42, become the UK’s first Hindu prime minister and the country’s youngest in more than 200 years.

Picture: HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS
Picture: HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS

October 24 — Supporters of Brazil’s president and candidate for re-election Jair Bolsonaro attend an election campaign at a settlement of rural workers in Brasilia.

Picture: ADRIANO MACHADOREUTERS
Picture: ADRIANO MACHADOREUTERS

October 24 — Venezuelan migrants, some expelled from the US and others who have not yet crossed after the new immigration policies, queue outside a processing centre in Mexico to get a permit to stay in the country for 180 days, in Ciudad Juarez.

Picture: JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ/REUTERS
Picture: JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ/REUTERS

October 24 — Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy during training  at the Cobham Training Centre. 

Picture: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS
Picture: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS

October 24 — Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon shows off comedy teeth during her visit to Buchanan Street Residential Children’s Home in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Picture: ANDREW MILLIAGAN/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: ANDREW MILLIGAN/GETTY IMAGES

October 24 — Artillery craters scar the landscape in Sulyhivka,  Ukraine. Ukraine’s intelligence chief has said that Russia is sending more troops into the city of Kherson to prepare for a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Picture: CARL COURT/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: CARL COURT/GETTY IMAGES

October 25 —  People take photographs in a flooded St Mark’s Square during the seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, on Tuesday. Bloomberg reports that Italy has had a landmark 2022 in its first full year open to tourists since the pandemic.

Picture: MANUEL SILVESTRI/REUTERS
Picture: MANUEL SILVESTRI/REUTERS

October 25 — A group of runners crosses a bridge over a canal on a misty autumn morning in the Georgetown suburb of Washington, the US.

Picture: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS
Picture: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

October 25 —  Mykola Grishenko and his wife Olga Grishenko, centre, mourn the loss of their son during military funeral services honouring Yuriy Grishenko, who was killed on September 27 in Luhansk district in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Picture: PAULA BRONSTEIN/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: PAULA BRONSTEIN/GETTY IMAGES

October 26 — Finance minister Enoch Godongwana walks with his deputy, David Masondo, governor of the SA Reserve Bank Lesetja Kganyago, left, and Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter ahead of Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement in Cape Town. 

Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS

October 26 — Social movements and grassroots organisations from communities around the Western Cape protest for a basic income grant, service delivery, more jobs and action to stop gender-based violence, ahead of finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement.

Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS

October 27 — Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after recent shelling at an oil storage depot in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Shakhtarsk, near Donetsk.

Picture: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/ REUTERS
Picture: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/ REUTERS
Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

October 28 — Former acting Eskom CEO Matshela Koko at the Middelburg magistrate’s court on Thursday where he was charged with corruption and fraud linked to a Kusile power station contract. Koko appeared in the court in Mpumalanga with his wife, Mosima, stepdaughter Koketso Choma and five others. The contract, valued at more than R2bn, was flagged by the state capture commission as one in a series of irregular contracts.

